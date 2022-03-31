Watch CBS News

Off-duty officer shot in Lennox still at-large

Jeff Nguyen reports from Lennox where an off-duty Inglewood Police officer was shot outside an apartment complex just after 10 a.m. Thursday. The officer is expected to be okay, though investigators are still searching for the shooting suspect.
