Imelda Padilla leads L.A. Council District 6 seat in semifinal official voting returns

Imelda Padilla has defeated Marisa Alcaraz in the special election to fill District 6 City Council seat vacated by Nury Martinez's resignation.

Padilla, 35, is a lifelong Valley resident and received more than 56 percent of the vote, which concluded Tuesday evening, according to semifinal official returns released by the Los Angeles Country Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

She was born in Van Nuys and grew up in Sun Valley and attended Los Angeles Unified School District schools. Padilla continued her education, graduating as an undergrad from UC Berkeley, then got her master's at Cal State Northridge in public administration.

Public service has long been part of Padilla's fabric. In ninth grade, she served on the L.A. City Youth Council, where she observed and worked with local civic and elected leaders. This inspired her to study political science in college. As a professional and community member, she continued to engage as a volunteer, organizer, activist and staffer for local organizations and a staff member within District 6.

In response to the vacated seat left by Martinez after her racial remarks became public, Padilla addressed the matter on her candidacy website. "Today, our community is left without a representative due to the short sighted horrific racist remarks we heard come from multiple City Councilmembers. These remarks do not reflect our shared values on race, religion, and identity. Together we can heal this dark cloud that was cast over council-district six and Los Angeles as a whole. I am ready to lead us in this collective healing," wrote Padilla.

During the campaign, Padilla pledged to prioritize "an immediate solution to the unhoused crisis because what is currently occurring is not working."