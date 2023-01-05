What we know so far about the investigation into the Idaho college student murders

Murder suspect willing to waive extradition Suspect charged with Idaho murders could be extradited as early as next week 01:58

Watch "48 Hours: The Idaho Student Murders" — correspondent Peter Van Sant reports on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

More than six weeks after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death on Nov. 13 at a home in Moscow, Idaho, a suspect was taken in custody. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the case and is being charged with four counts of murder.

A investigator said in a court documents unsealed Thursday, Jan. 5., that Kohberger's DNA was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene. Brett Payne, a police corporal in Moscow, Idaho, also said cellphone data shows that in the months before the attack, he was in the area of the victims' home multiple times.

Here's what we know so far.

Who was arrested?

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on a fugitive from justice warrant, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Friday, Dec. 30, calling Kohberger a suspect in the murders. He faces four counts of first-degree murder and a count of felony burglary, Idaho officials announced.

Kohberger was arraigned in Pennsylvania in front of a district judge, where bail was denied, and remanded to Monroe County Correctional Facility. At an extradition hearing on Jan. 3, he did not fight being returned to Idaho.

Kohberger arrived in Idaho on Jan. 4 after being handed over to local authorities following a flight from Pennsylvania. He is being held at Latah County Jail.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, Dec. 30, 2022, in connection with November murders of four University of Idaho students. Monroe County Correctional Facility

Location data from Kohberger's cellphone showed he had traveled to the area of the victims' residence at least a dozen times between late June and the night of the killings, authorities said.

Investigators haven't disclosed a possible motive or said whether they think Kohberger knew any of the victims — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that Kohlberger was arrested at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. At the time of his arrest, Kohberger was listed as a Ph.D. criminology student and teaching assistant at Washington State University's Pullman campus, which is a short drive from Moscow, Idaho. He completed a bachelor's degree at DeSales University in 2020, then did further graduate studies at the university until June 2022, a statement from DeSales confirmed.

The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University responded to the news of Kohberger's arrest in a separate statement, which appeared on the department's homepage on the university's website. It was dated Dec. 31, one day after the arrest in Pennsylvania.

"The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged horrendous acts of one of its graduate students," the statement read. "We are relieved that justice will be carried out. Our hearts are with the victims' families."

Monroe County chief public defender Jason LaBar, who represented Kohberger for the extradition, said Kohberger was eager to be exonerated and described him as "an ordinary guy." He said Kohberger would be represented by the chief public defender in Idaho's Kootenai County once in the state.

LaBar previously shared a statement on behalf of the suspect's parents and two sisters, on New Year's Day. Acknowledging the arrest and the charges against him, Kohberger's family said they "will continue to let the legal process unfold" and confirmed that they "have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence." They also recognized "the families suffering loss."

"First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them," Kohberger's family said in the statement, which was obtained by CBS News.

What happened the night of the crime?

Police responded to a report of an unconscious person that they received around 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. There, members of the Moscow Police Department found four University of Idaho students dead on the second and third floors of the home.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle were roommates who lived in the home while the fourth victim, Ethan Chapin, did not live there but was dating Kernodle. Two other roommates lived in the home, but were not attacked and police said they believe they slept through the killings.

On Saturday night, police said, Chapin and Kernodle were at a party at a Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho campus. They returned home around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Mogen and Goncalves were at a bar called The Corner Club in downtown Moscow that night. They left the bar, stopped at a food truck, and then also returned home at about 1:45 a.m., police said.

Investigators are confident about the accuracy of Mogen and Goncalves' reported whereabouts throughout the night — witnesses say they saw both women at the club, described as a popular nightlife spot for university students, and video footage from a livestream confirmed their visit to the food truck. Leaked screenshots, allegedly taken from surveillance cameras and shared widely online in December, appeared to show Mogen and Goncalves at the nighttime venue called the Corner Club at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Moscow Police seemed to recognize that leaked images were circulating in an update shared on Dec. 27. At the time, the department said they could not verify the authenticity of any media items related to the murder case that are not released through official public records.

But authorities have acknowledged that there were gaps in the timeline of Chapin and Kernodle's evening, the details of which are somewhat unclear.

Four University of Idaho students were found murdered at this home in Moscow, Idaho, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The two surviving roommates who lived in the house were out separately in Moscow and returned home by 1 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to police. Neither of the surviving roommates were publicly identified for weeks after the murders took place, until the duo — Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke — shared a letter at a memorial service in early December.

The timing of multiple calls to the cellphone of Kaylee Goncalves' ex-boyfriend placed the murders sometime after 3 a.m. The coroner said that the victims were likely asleep. Some had defensive wounds, and each person was stabbed multiple times. There was no evidence of sexual assault, police said.

An investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday, Jan. 5, that a woman who lived at the home awoke to the sound of crying that night to find a masked man in black clothing who walked past her and toward a sliding glass door. The unidentified housemate, who wasn't harmed in the attack, told authorities she opened her second-floor door at around 4 a.m. after hearing the crying and then stood in "frozen shock" as the man, whom she didn't recognize, walked past her, the police investigator said. She then went back into her room and locked the door.

The investigator, Moscow, Idaho Police Cpl. Brett Payne, also said that Kohberger's DNA was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene. According to an affidavit he wrote, agents recovered trash from the Kohberger family residence in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania on Dec. 27 and sent evidence to the Idaho State Lab to be tested. The next day, a DNA profile obtained from the trash was compared to the DNA profile obtained from the sheath.

"At least 99.9998% of the male population would be expected to be excluded from the possibility of being the suspect's biological father," the affidavit said.

Surveillance footage captured near the home showed a white sedan — later identified as a Hyundai Elantra — drove by the home three times in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, returning a fourth time at about 4:04 a.m. The car was next spotted on surveillance cameras leaving King Road 16 minutes later "at a high rate of speed," Payne wrote. The same car was later spotted on a different camera headed toward Pullman.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said a 911 call was made using one of the surviving roommates' phones, but he would not confirm the caller's identity. In a later statement, police said the 911 dispatcher spoke to multiple people, including Mortenson, Funke and people police identified as "other friends" before Moscow police arrived on the scene.

Who were the victims?

Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, was a senior at the university, majoring in marketing. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, was also a senior, with a major in general studies. The two met as sixth graders and were best friends, Kaylee's father, Steve Goncalves, told a crowd of hundreds who attended a vigil for the slain students.

"They went to high school together, then they started looking at colleges, they came here together. They eventually got into the same apartment together," Steve Goncalves said. "And in the end, they died together, in the same room, in the same bed."

Ben Mogen, Madison's father, said at the vigil she was his only child, so "everything she ever did was such a big deal." Talking about "Maddie" was his pride, Mogen said, and the two loved attending music concerts together.

Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho, was a marketing major and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, was a member of Sigma Chi. He majored in recreation, sport and tourism management, according to the school.

A flyer asks the public for information as police investigate the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho. LINDSEY WASSON / REUTERS

Ethan Chapin was part of a set of triplets with a brother and sister, said his mother, Stacy Chapin. The family always tried to eat dinner together when time allowed, she said, and described spending countless hours taking the kids to various sporting events when they were younger. The triplets chose the University of Idaho because they wanted a small town and a beautiful campus with a thriving Greek system, she said.

In a letter written by the two surviving roommates, Mortenson and Funke, and read aloud by their pastor, they called Chapin and Kernodle's relationship "unstoppable" and "perfect" before praising the foursome.

"You were all gifts to this world in your own special way, and it just won't be the same without you," Funke said.

What have authorities learned?



Authorities have frequently shared updates about the investigation, though the release of detailed information has been rare so as to "preserve the integrity of the investigation," police said. Dozens of members of the Moscow Police Department, FBI and Idaho State Police have been involved in the investigation, and Gov. Brad Little directed up to $1 million in state emergency funds for the ongoing investigation.

On Dec. 20, Moscow police chief James Fry said the department had received about 16,500 tips concerning the slayings, including "hundreds" of tips about a possible stalker that Kaylee Goncalves was rumored to have. Investigators "looked extensively" into those reports, Moscow police said on Nov. 22, but "have not been able to verify or identify a stalker. "

A small frame remembering Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves sits in the snow outside of the residence where the four students were killed on November 13 in Moscow, Idaho, U.S., November 30, 2022. LINDSEY WASSON / REUTERS

In addition to the tips called in, police have been working their way through more than 113 pieces of physical evidence from the home, as well as looking at "approximately 4,000 photographs" and "multiple" 3-D scans that crime scene investigators took. As of Dec. 20, police said they had conducted "over 250 interviews."

On Dec. 6, police said that beginning the following day they would be removing some of the victims' personal belongings from the house and releasing them to their families, as they were no longer needed for the investigation. The house remained an active crime scene, police said. On Nov. 30, authorities moved five cars from the crime scene so that they could continue processing evidence. Earlier in the investigation, police had seized the contents of three dumpsters, but said no useful evidence was found.

In addition to evidence collected from the home, the police put out requests for "all outside surveillance" from several Moscow sites from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, the morning the students were killed.

On Dec. 7, police said in a news release that they were looking for the occupant or occupants of a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra that was "in the area" when the students were killed, because they may have "critical information to share" regarding the murders. A vehicle matching that description was captured in police body camera footage from a different incident that night, but Fry said on Dec. 8 that it is not the car investigators are looking for. On Dec. 12, police said that investigators were prioritizing tips related to the car.

The update reiterated authorities' interest in the vehicle, as information submitted by members of the public has "led investigators to look for additional information" about the car being in "the immediate area" of the deceased students' home during the early morning hours, when the killings took place.

Police said in the news conference about Kohberger's arrest they had recovered an Elantra.

Police have publicly cleared several people. The two surviving roommates and the "other friends" who called 911 are not believed to have been involved in the killings, police said; a sixth person also listed on the home's lease moved out at the beginning of the school year and has also been cleared.

Several people who the students crossed paths with before their deaths, including a man seen in the background of surveillance footage at a food truck and a "private party" who drove Goncalves and Mogen home, have also been cleared. Police also do not believe Goncalves' ex-boyfriend is a suspect, despite the early-morning phone calls.

After Rebecca Scofield, an assistant professor at the University of Idaho who chairs the school's history department, filed a defamation lawsuit against TikToker Ashley Guillard for spreading allegedly false and baseless statements claiming the professor was involved in the murders, Moscow Police also seemed to clear Scofield's name in a Dec. 27 news release.

"At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime," authorities said in the news release. "The Moscow Police Department will not provide a statement about the ongoing civil process."

Scofield filed the defamation suit in Idaho's federal district court on Dec. 21, after Guillard — a tarot card reader who purports to solve "mysteries," mainly focusing on high-profile murders, on her TikTok page — shared numerous videos between late November and late December accusing the professor of having a role in the brutal killings and a romantic relationship with one of the students, many of which garnered tens of thousands of views. In court documents, Scofield's attorneys said she had never met or taught any of the four students who were killed, and was in Portland, Oregon, with her husband on the night of the murders.

In an update shared on Dec. 5, Moscow Police said investigators had identified an incident between Goncalves and a man, who they did not publicly name, that "may have been the stalker reference she made to friends and family." Detectives did not find evidence suggesting that there was a pattern of stalking linked to this specific incident, according to the police.

"In mid-October, two males were seen inside a local business; they parted ways, and one male appeared to follow Kaylee inside the business and as she exited to walk toward her car. The male turned away, and it did not appear he made any contact with her," police said.

"Detectives contacted both males and learned the two were attempting to meet women at the business," the update continued, adding that additional probing led investigators to "believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking." There is no evidence that suggests either of the men was involved in the murders, police said.

On Dec. 20, police said they were aware of another video that is believed to have been taken at an unidentified downtown Moscow business on the night of the murders. Investigators have identified "an individual called 'Adam'" from the tape, and that person is "cooperating with detectives." Police did not clarify what led them to the tape, why they believe the individual is relevant to the case or what their cooperation entails.

On Nov. 16, Fry told reporters that investigators believed it was "a targeted attack." In the ensuing days, however, police did not clarify that comment, or explain how they could make that statement without a suspect.

Alivea Goncalves, the sister of victim Kaylee Goncalves, told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo on Nov. 28 that police had not explained that to the families either.

"Law enforcement is kind of throwing around this word 'targeted,' but we don't know what that means, and it almost makes it feel alienating because we don't have any more information on that," Goncalves said. "I don't know who that target was, if it was one of them, if it was all of them. I just don't know."

In a statement on Nov. 30, the department appeared to walk back their earlier claims while addressing recent conflicting comments made by Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson, who had said at least one of the victims was "undoubtedly targeted" in the attack. The department Wednesday called Thompson's comments the result of a "miscommunication." Later that week, police clarified that they still believed the attack was targeted, "but have not concluded if the target was the residence or its occupants."