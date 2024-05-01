Watch CBS News
Huntington Park fire station damaged during massive fire

A large fire damaged a Los Angeles County Fire Department station in Huntington Park Wednesday morning.

Flames damage Huntington Park fire station

The fire started around 4 a.m. at Station 164 located in the 6000 block of Santa Fe Avenue, according to the LA County Fire Department.

Crews from LA County fire station 16 responded and were able to put out the flames in 1 hour and 20 minutes, authorities reported. Around 50 to 75 fire personnel were on the scene.

Multiple fire engines were damaged in the fire along with the department's garage, which will be out of commission.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 9:35 AM PDT

