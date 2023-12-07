Hunter Biden indicted on tax crimes by special counsel

Washington — Hunter Biden, President Biden's son, has been charged with nine federal tax crimes, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday in the Central District of California.

The indictment charges him with failure to file and pay taxes, evasion of assessment and filing a false or fraudulent tax return.

Federal prosecutors allege in the indictment that Hunter Biden engaged in "a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million" in federal income taxes for the years 2016 through 2019.

The special counsel wrote that the president's son spent millions on "an extravagant lifestyle" instead of paying his tax bills and in 2018, he stopped paying outstanding and overdue taxes for the tax year 2015.

The special counsel alleges that once Hunter Biden ended up filing his 2018 tax return, it included "false business deductions" in an apparent effort to reduce his tax liabilities.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.