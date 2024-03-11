Hundreds of rolls of toilet paper litter I-5 after boxes fall from truck

CHP officers clean I-5 Freeway in unusual fashion after boxes of toilet paper fall from truck

CHP officers clean I-5 Freeway in unusual fashion after boxes of toilet paper fall from truck

The I-5 Freeway experienced a brief but bizarre traffic delay on Monday, when hundreds of rolls of toilet paper burst forth from boxes that fell out of a truck.

It happened at around 12:20 p.m. on southbound lanes of the freeway near Calgrove Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol.

The two rightmost lanes were blocked by the toilet paper after it scattered across the pavement from the three boxes that fell from a Ford F-350 driving down the freeway.

SkyCal was overhead as CHP officers attempted to clean the mess, tossing the rolls over a cement barrier that separated the road from a nearby construction zone.

