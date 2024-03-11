Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds of rolls of toilet paper litter I-5 after boxes fall from truck

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CHP officers clean I-5 Freeway in unusual fashion after boxes of toilet paper fall from truck
CHP officers clean I-5 Freeway in unusual fashion after boxes of toilet paper fall from truck 01:32

The I-5 Freeway experienced a brief but bizarre traffic delay on Monday, when hundreds of rolls of toilet paper burst forth from boxes that fell out of a truck. 

It happened at around 12:20 p.m. on southbound lanes of the freeway near Calgrove Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol. 

The two rightmost lanes were blocked by the toilet paper after it scattered across the pavement from the three boxes that fell from a Ford F-350 driving down the freeway. 

SkyCal was overhead as CHP officers attempted to clean the mess, tossing the rolls over a cement barrier that separated the road from a nearby construction zone. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 12:46 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.