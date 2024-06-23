Homicide suspect arrested after pursuit in Inland Empire

Deputies arrested a homicide suspect early Sunday morning after a pursuit through Riverside County.

Ernesto Lopez Jr. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

They were first called to the 1600 block of Perris Boulevard at around 12:15 a.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to a statement form the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

They arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds and despite attempting life-saving measures he was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

A short time later, just before 1 a.m., deputies located the suspect's vehicle in Beaumont thanks to an aviation unit, the statement said.

Both deputies and Beaumont Police Department officers attempted to stop the car, but the suspect fled and a pursuit began.

They chased him into Hemet, where he finally came to a stop at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Acacia Avenue, according to the RSO statement.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Moreno Valley man Ernesto Lopez Jr., was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder and felony evading.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Deputies say that there are no suspects outstanding in the matter.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (951) 210-1000.