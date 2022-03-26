Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in South LA

Man shot and killed in front of family while trying to purchase car in Westmont

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in Westmont Friday afternoon.

The incident unfolded on 109th Street and Budlong Avenue at around 12:15 p.m.

According to LASD, the man came to the area to look at a car for sale.

The man, a husband and father, was interested in a Toyota Camry still parked on the street as the homicide investigation continued.

When he arrived, he was met by one suspect who attempted to rob him. Two more suspects joined the attempted robbery before one of them drew a handgun. One of the suspects then shot the victim, causing him to run into the path of an oncoming car which struck him, causing traumatic injury.

Witnesses detailed that he was with his family just moments before the incident unfolded.

"The wife and the daughter of the victim, they witnessed it all," said one of the residents in the area. "They were very full of emotion when it happened."

Police have described the three suspects as adult men, who reportedly fled from the scene on foot westbound down 109th St.

The victim's identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

It was unclear if the driver of the vehicle remained on scene following the collision.

The incident occurred just yards from Woodcrest Elementary School -- while students were still in class Friday afternoon. As a result, the school was placed on lockdown throughout most of the day before they were escorted.

"It's happening too close to my family," said Jerome Miller, another man whose family lives in the area. "I want my grandkids to be safe."

Anyone with additional information was encouraged to contact Sheriff's Homicide Investigators at (323) 890-5500.