Homeless residents relocated after sanitation crews clear Venice encampment

After years of living on the streets, homeless resident Monica has agreed to move indoors.

"I feel happy, emotional, but I'll be alright," she said.

On Wednesday, a handful of groups took part in a Care+ service day to clean up an encampment in Venice. Monica was one of the over two dozen people placed in housing. In total, outreach workers were able to place 17 unhoused residents in interim housing, 12 in shared or permanent housing and one in transitional housing.

However, the cleanup was not welcomed by all of the people living on Venice Boulevard and Dell Avenue.

"I'm not going nowhere," said an unhoused resident going by the name Blue. "Staying right here. I'm from Venice. Staying in Venice. Love Venice.

Spearheaded by Councilwoman Traci Park, outreach on housing options began last month at the encampment.

"We are going to work with our partners to extend that outreach and make those offers," said Park.

The sweep made way for the start of a beautification project for a stretch, on South Venice Boulevard near Dell Avenue, which leads to the beach.

"This for me was an issue that was very important — restoring coastal access," said Park. "To our city's number one beach destination has always been a priority for me. This has been a community concern for a long time."

While the Los Angeles Police Department was on hand to keep an eye on things, officers did not have to step in during the sweep.

"When I see this, I hope it's a step in the right direction towards humanely having housing for everyone which is ultimately what the solution needs to be," said resident Jeremy Lingvall.

In the meantime, some netting will go up to protect the new plants that are being installed.