City leaders target Venice Blvd. homeless encampment cleanup

By KCAL-News Staff

City leaders are beginning a major beautification project in Venice as crews start to clear out a homeless encampment along Venice Boulevard and Dell Avenue. The area is a gateway to Venice Beach.

For several weeks, work has been underway to place the roughly 30 people who live in the tents into housing. Signs were posted, warning of the cleanup beginning at 6 a.m., Wednesday.

Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park is leading the cleanup and her office reports that they have been able to get six people into permanent supportive housing and are offering hotel rooms or other shelter to everyone else, through a partnership with CIRCLE, LAHSA, St. Joseph, and SHARE.  

"This is in addition to a CARE+ service day to restore public health, safety, and accessibility along this important thoroughfare. We will continue our tireless work to bring people indoors," wrote Park's office.

This cleanup is separate from Mayor Bass' Indoor Safe program.

