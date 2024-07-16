Homeless advocate killed by hit-and-run driver in Downtown Los Angeles

Friends and family are mourning the loss of Joe Benson, a formerly homeless man who dedicated his time to helping others turn their lives around, who was killed early Tuesday morning as he crossed the street in Downtown LA.

Early reports indicated that the victim was a homeless man, but those who know Benson were quick to correct the information to make sure that everyone knew what was lost on Tuesday — someone who truly lived to make a difference.

They shared photos of Benson, saying that his ever-present smile was his personal reward for conquering the demons that once plagued him.

He was 27 years sober, devoting himself to help others battle their own addictions, living and working as a part-time security and substance abuse counselor at a Skid Row housing complex for veterasn.

"He saw his story, but didn't let that define him," said Tambra Axel, a friend and coworker. "He chose happiness instead of bitterness or sad."

On top of that, Axel says that Benson was also a full-time case manager for Los Angeles County for more than two decades, working in homeless and addiction services there as well.

Even though he was 65, they say he still worked seven days a week to try and make a difference.

"I believe he changed lives," Axel said.

Tragically, Benson was killed early Tuesday morning when he was crossing the street near Wall Street and Fourth Street, just a few blocks from his apartment, at around 3:30 a.m.

Friends say he was likely on his way to start his bus commute to his other job, which began at 7 a.m. in Olive View.

Video from the scene shows the moments that Benson was struck by the hit-and-run driver, but with the grainy footage it's difficult to make out the vehicle's color, make or model.

Someone sleeping in the street nearby said that they believe it was a white Toyota Camry, and that after it happened, they took off down a one-way street in the wrong direction, turned around to look at the body and again drove away.

So far, investigators have not yet been able to provide any information on the car or suspect involved.

In the meantime, Benson's friends will do their best to honor him.

"We'll do everything we can to keep his memory alive," Axel said.