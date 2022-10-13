Home erupts into flames in Pico-Union

A fire at a vacant two-story apartment building was extinguished Thursday in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles.

LA City Fire Department firefighters battled the blaze around 1:43 a.m. It happened at 1654 W. 20th Street west of Vermont Avenue.

Firefighters there discovered heavy flames showing on the building's second floor that extended to the attic, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

It took 42 firefighters 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.