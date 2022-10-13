Watch CBS News
Local News

Home erupts into flames in Pico-Union

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Home erupts into flames in Pico-Union
Home erupts into flames in Pico-Union 01:11

A fire at a vacant two-story apartment building was extinguished Thursday in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles.

37fd356831c856a8e3c753941bff606b.jpg

LA City Fire Department firefighters battled the blaze around 1:43 a.m. It happened at 1654 W. 20th Street west of Vermont Avenue.

Firefighters there discovered heavy flames showing on the building's second floor that extended to the attic, said LAFD  spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

It took 42 firefighters 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 6:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.