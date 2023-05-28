Hit-and-run driver turns self in days after crash killing pedestrian in Tarzana

The driver in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Tarzana on Tuesday, leaving a pedestrian dead, has reportedly surrendered to police.

Los Angeles Police Department officers originally reported that the crash happened at around 10:10 p.m. on Reseda Boulevard near St. Moritz Drive.

The crash left Rosa Zareaseisan, 45, dead at the scene.

Officers reported that a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Range Rover, was traveling southbound on Reseda Blvd. when it struck the Zareaseisan, who was jogging at the time, and fled from the scene.

Police noted that the suspect could be seen making a u-turn before heading northbound on Reseda.

"It was definitely very, very high speed because the car parts were everywhere," said witness Aidin Yousefi, the night of the crash.. "I saw these AirPods in the street and I saw a broken cell phone and I was trying to call 911, but I couldn't. But my girlfriend was actually able to call 911."

They said that the driver, who has not yet been identified, turned themself into police the next day.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or had additional information was asked to contact detectives at (818) 644-8035.