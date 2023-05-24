Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Tarzana, police search for suspect
A woman was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Tarzana Tuesday night and police are still looking for the driver responsible.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to Reseda Boulevard near Braemar Country Club where they found the victim in the street.
Investigators say the woman was possibly out for a run when she was hit by a vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not been released.
The driver left the scene and police did not release a description of the vehicle. Investigators are researching the debris from the collision that was found in the road on Reseda Boulevard for possible clues.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.