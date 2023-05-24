Watch CBS News
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Tarzana, police search for suspect

By KCAL-News Staff

A woman was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Tarzana Tuesday night and police are still looking for the driver responsible. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to Reseda Boulevard near Braemar Country Club where they found the victim in the street.

Investigators say the woman was possibly out for a run when she was hit by a vehicle. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not been released.

The driver left the scene and police did not release a description of the vehicle. Investigators are researching the debris from the collision that was found in the road on Reseda Boulevard for possible clues.

