Hit-and-run driver charged in Westminster crash that killed one, injured another

A man was charged with murder and a number of other offenses in relation to a violent crash that killed one man and injured another in Westminster last Friday.

Fred Harper Jr., 29, was charged with several felony charges including second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, hit-and-run with permanent injury or death, hit-and-run with injury and one misdemeanor charge of petty theft. Additionally, he faces sentencing enhancements for great bodily injury to the victims of the crash.

He has been accused of causing the grisly crash that occurred on Dec. 16 in Westminster, near the intersection of Newland Street and Westminster Avenue. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, he was first contacted by deputies less than a block away in regards to fraudulent registration tags on his vehicle, a black Chevrolet Camaro.

Instead of pulling over, he fled from officers where he would end up crashing into a car with two occupants.

The crash killed Stanton resident Eduardo Hernandez, 64, and severely injured another man, aged 54-years-old.

Harper fled from the scene of the crash on foot, but was apprehended hours later by authorities that include OCSD and the Westminster and Garden Grove Police Departments.