Recent land movement has Rancho Palos Verdes homeowners living on edge

Rancho Palos Verdes homeowners on edge as land movement causes two homes to get red-tagged

Two homes were red-tagged in Rancho Palos Verdes this week, where homeowners say recent land movement has them all living on edge just months after a devastating landslide nearby in Rolling Hills Estates.

Exterior of one of the two red-tagged homes in Rancho Palos Verdes. KCAL News

A portion of the sidewalk outside of the homes is showing a large crack, while the front yard of one of the homes appears to be splitting apart.

"Everybody's very upset," said Eva Albuja, one of the homeowners living just down the street from the red-tagged homes in the Sea View neighborhood. "We are talking about it every night. We need action."

Albuja says that the neighborhood has been dealing with constant broken pipes over the last year, and water is now gathering underneath the soil. As a result, some of the homes in the area now have cracks and the sidewalks and streets have begun to shift.

"It's very bumpy. It's wavy when you drive on it, we have to keep repaving it all the time because it is increasing the bumps," Albuja said.

She's one of the many in the area who are even more on edge after seeing what happened in the nearby Rolling Hills Estates area in July, when nearly a dozen homes were destroyed by a massive landslide. Because of this, they're begging city leaders to step in and take action before Mother Nature does.

"Put some pipes above ground so we can see what's going on," she said. "So we can get a controlled movement here. We don't want it moving as much as it's moving right now."

Supervisor Janice Hahn says that she went out to the area on Wednesday to see the damage firsthand. In a statement, she said:

"My office and the county Department of Public Works are working closely with the city of Rancho Palos Verdes to provide any assistance and support they need as they work to address this crisis and explore every avenue to prevent further land movement."

City councilmembers are expected to meet in two weeks' time, when residents are hopeful that they see a plan of action put into place before any more homes get red-tagged.

"We don't want to have more houses get red-tagged," Albuja said. "We don't want to have more families lose their homes."