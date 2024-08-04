Hiker airlifted after suffering heat emergency on Los Angeles County trail

Los Angeles County residents try to get a break from the heat

Los Angeles County residents try to get a break from the heat

Los Angeles County residents try to get a break from the heat

Los Angeles County deputies airlifted a hiker to safety after suffering a medical emergency on a trail Sunday afternoon.

The rescue happened at El Prieto Canyon in the mountains above Altadena. The LA County Sheriff's Department sent its Air Rescue 5 carrying tactical medics to rescue the heat-stricken hiker.

The department said the patient was safe after suffering a "heat emergency."

Heat warnings for LA County

Temperatures in Altadena reached close to 100 degrees on Sunday afternoon as the heat wave passed through Southern California. In preparation for the sweltering weather, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of the area.

The northern areas of LA County, such as the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, received an excessive heat warning that is expected to last until Tuesday.

The NWS has set up a page to see how dangerous the heat could get in your area.

What to do to avoid heat sicknesses

The Department of Public Health recommends taking precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The agency reminds everyone to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses. Older adults, young children, pregnant people, outdoor workers, athletes and those with chronic medical conditions are more prone to these illnesses.

"Although it's crucial that we take care of ourselves, it's equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone," LA County Health Officer Muntu Davis said.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Officials implore residents to call 911 if these symptoms appear. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

"Hot days aren't just uncomfortable — they can be dangerous," Davis said. However, if we stay hydrated and keep cool, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones, friends, and neighbors."

There may be rolling power outages. Check with your provider to see if they scheduled one.

If you want to get out of the heat, LA County and the City of LA will operate cooling centers. You can find the closest location here.