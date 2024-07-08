High-speed chase ends in crash at Mid-City intersection; three suspects bail on foot

Suspects bail on foot after high-speed chase through Mid-City ends in crash

A high-speed chase through the streets of Mid-City came to a sudden end on Monday when the suspect crashed into another car and bailed on foot.

It's not clear exactly when the pursuit started, but Los Angeles Police Department officers say that they began chasing the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

SkyCal was overhead as the driver hurtled down surface streets, swerving around other cars and driving on the wrong side of the road before crashing at the intersection of S. La Brea Avenue and Third Street.

After crashing, the driver and two passengers jumped out of the car and fled in different directions.

It's unclear if anyone had been taken into custody.