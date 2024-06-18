Hesperia fire reaches 86% containment after burning over 1,000 acres

Firefighters managed to get a wildfire in Hesperia up to 86 percent containment Tuesday morning after it burned through more than 1,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

The blaze was first reported just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 18000 block of North Highway 173 near Lake Arrowhead Road. It grew to 1,330 acres before firefighters successfully stopped its spread Sunday night. It is now estimated to be about 1,078 acres.

By 7 a.m. Monday, the wildfire was 30 percent contained. Since then, firefighters have continued making progress and got it 72 percent contained by 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Over the following night, they continued working and containment reached 86 percent by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents of the Arrowhead Equestrian Estates are still under an evacuation warning, with no mandatory orders in place.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.