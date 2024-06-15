Firefighters battling 500-acre brushfire in Hesperia

Firefighters are battling a 500-acre wildfire that is burning in the Hesperia area of San Bernardino County.

The fire was first reported a little after 6 p.m. in the 18000 block of N. Highway 173, according to Cal Fire San Bernardino firefighters.

An evacuation warning has been ordered for the Lake Arrowhead Equestrian Estates neighborhood as the fire continues to burn at 0% contained as of 9:45 p.m.

One structure was reportedly threatened during the early stages of the blaze, which grew to 500 acres just three hours after it was first reported.

California Highway Patrol officers are working to close roads in the area.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and no injuries have yet been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.