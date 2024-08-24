Wind-driven fire quickly consumes more than 70 acres of brush in San Bernardino County

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire currently burning in a remote part of San Bernardino County.

The blaze, which has been dubbed the Summit Fire, was first reported at around 3:45 p.m. near Highway 173 and Highway 138 in Hesperia, according to a post on X from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

At first, it was reported to be about three acres, but by 6:30 p.m., crews said that the fire had consumed about 78 acres of brush due to the moderate rate of spread fueled by winds in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Due to its location, firefighters said that the flames were not threatening any structures.