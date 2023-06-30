Here are a few fireworks shows lighting up the sky on the Fourth of July

There are still some fireworks shows happening across Southern California, despite new environmental regulations forcing some popular July Fourth celebrations to cancel their plans.

Fireworks over North Hollywood, as seen from Burbank on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Burbank, CA. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

We've compiled a few of them happening still:

Fourth of July Fireworks at the Waterfront

The City of Long Beach is hosting a free show at Queensway Bay. The main event will start at 9 p.m. and attendees can snag prime viewing points at Lions Lighthouse for Sight, Shoreline Village, Rainbow Harbor and Marina Green. Viewing cruises are also being offered and tickets can be purchased here.

Huntington Beach Fourth of July celebration

Huntington Beach boasts "the largest Independence Day celebration west of the Mississippi" and looks to back this claim during their multi-day festival kicking off Friday. The fireworks show will be on Tuesday at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Calabasas' Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

The family-oriented and fun-filled event at Calabasas High School kicks off at 5 p.m. and will feature live music as well as a family fun zone before the grand fireworks display at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $12 and are selling out.

Lancaster Fourth of July Extravaganza

Head out to the desert and enjoy a day out in the Antelope Valley! Lancaster's Fourth of July Extravaganza starts at 4 p.m. at the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center. Parking at the center will cost you $10 and you can buy a seat at the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena. Free seating is available outside the arena but it's a first-come, first-served basis.

Block Party at Gloria Molina Grand Park

This event includes interactive, multi-media artworks, music, dancing and food vendors. It starts at 4 p.m. and is capped off with a drone light show over the Music Center Plaza rather than a traditional fireworks show. Free tickets can be reserved here.

The Los Angeles Daily News compiled an exhaustive list of all the shows in L.A., Ventura and Santa Barabara counties.