Popular local Fourth of July fireworks shows may be canceled due to new set of environmental regulations

A number of local Southland hotspots for Fourth of July fireworks shows may be forced to cancel this year's celebrations due to a new set of environmental restrictions.

Redondo Beach, which hosts one of the Southland's most popular events for the summer holiday, may have to cancel their show after the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board implemented a new permit for fireworks organizers. The rules are similar to those already in effect in places like San Diego and San Francisco.

Some of the new regulations include:

Biodegradable materials,

three-sided walls constructed around the barges to contain any trash from flying into the ocean,

filming of launch sites to track all debris,

hiring of divers to clean up contaminants after shows.

"Everything that we can do to reduce the additional burden of pollution is going to make these ecosystems more resilient," said Annelisa Moe, who works as a Water Quality Scientist with Heal the Bay.

As a result of these new regulations, Pyro Spectactulars by Souza, which produces shows in Redondo Beach, Santa Monica and Malibu, amongst other locations, says that they may have to cancel their involvement in the shows.

In a statement, the company said:

"The fireworks show producer company Pyro Spectaculars by Souza expresses deep disappointment in the decision of not being able to produce the time-honored American Independence Day firework shows over local water areas due to new governmental regulations just instituted by the Regional Water Quality Control Board that affect our shows presented in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. We cannot and will not risk the safety of our staff and the public to comply with the restrictive regulations. A five-generation lead company, Pyro Spectaculars by Souza produces about 400 professional firework shows across California and America each year, bringing joy, patriotism and 'ooohs and ahhhs' from sea to shining sea to celebrate America's birthday."

The Los Angeles Water Board says that other cities like Long Beach have begun working with companies who have adapted to the changes.

The City of Redondo Beach was unavailable for comment upon request from KCAL News.