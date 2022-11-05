Heading to the MLS Cup Final? Here's how to get to the Banc

How to avoid traffic going to Exhibition Park on Saturday Nov. 5

Saturday is going to be one of the busiest days of the year for Exposition Park, with LAFC hosting the Philadelphia Union with the MLS Cup on the line.

The match is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. and if you're planning on attending, you may want to leave early.

With USC football hosting Cal Berkeley at 7:30 p.m. at the Coliseum, parking at and around Exposition Park will be closed to fans attending the MLS Cup final.

In order to make sure you get to the game early, make sure to plan ahead.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: An aerial view of Banc of California Stadium before a training session of LAFC as part MLS Cup Final 2022 at Banc of California Stadium on November 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Omar Vega / Getty Images

Below are a couple alternatives for getting to Banc of California Stadium on Saturday without having to drive.

Park for free at Dodger Stadium and take the complimentary shuttle bus to Exposition Park. Fans will be able to park at Lot 1, which is located through the Sunset Gate A

Use the Metro E Line. Fans can park at the following Metro Stations and ride the metro train to Exposition Park (Expo/Bundy Station - 12201 Exposition Blvd. Expo/Sepulveda Station - 11216 Exposition Blvd. Culver City Station - 8840 National Blvd., Culver City. La Cienega/Jefferson Station - 5664 W. Jefferson Blvd. Expo/Crenshaw Station - 3412 Crenshaw Blvd.



Silver Line Bus Rapid Transit Lines 910/950: El Monte Station - 3501 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte. Union Station East Garage - Access from N. Vignes St.. Harbor Gateway Transit Center - 731 W. 182nd St., Gardena

These Metro Bus lines have stops near Banc of California Stadium: #2 - Sunset Bl/Alvarado St. #40 - MLK/Hawthorne Blvd. #81 - Figueroa St. #102 - Exposition Blvd. #204 - Vermont Ave. #754 - Vermont Ave.



Use ride share apps Uber or Lyft.

Moreover, LAFC will be putting on promotions hours before the match starts at Banc of California Stadium as an effort to encourage fans to arrive early and avoid the traffic nightmare.

"LAFC is kind of enhancing things with food specials. Fifty percent off food, starting at 10:30 for an hour. Drink specials as well so we can get everyone in here early," the radio voice of LAFC Dave Denholm told CBSLA Reporter Jasmine Viel.

This is the first time the Black and Gold have reached the MLS Cup final.

The club was founded in 2014 by a group of investors, which includes Laker legend and part owner of the Dodgers Magic Johnson. actor Will Ferrell, CEO Peter Guber and USWNT legend Mia Hamm Garciaparra and her husband, former Dodger Nomar Garciaparra.