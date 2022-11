How to avoid traffic going to Exhibition Park on Saturday Nov. 5 Saturday afternoon Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will host the Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup final at Banc of California Stadium at 1 p.m. In the evening, USC Football will host the Cal Bears for the Trojans' homecoming game, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at the Coliseum. Expect a ton of traffic going into and leaving Exposition Park. CBSLA's Jasmine Viel reports.