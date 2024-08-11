Hawthorne police pursuit with armed suspect ends in violent crash

Four people were hospitalized after a pursuit with an allegedly armed suspect ended in a violent crash in Hawthorne early Sunday morning.

The chase began at around 9:40 a.m. when police were dispatched to the intersection of 118th Street and Freeman Avenue after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to the Hawthorne Police Department.

"The victim informed police dispatch three subjects were inside a white Chevrolet Silverado," the statement said. "One of the subjects pointed a firearm at the victim."

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle upon arrival, at which point one of the suspects exited the car and attempted to run. Police say that that person was quickly apprehended.

The other occupants of the car remained inside and despite receiving commands from police to exit, they stayed inside and rove away at a "high rate of speed," police said.

A brief chase ensued through surrounding residential streets before the driver of the Chevrolet lost control a few blocks away near 116th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, colliding with a building.

Police say that the car suffered considerable damage during the crash.

"Officers located four occupants inside the vehicle at the scene of the collision. Two male subjects self extricated from the rear passenger compartment and were detained by police," the statement said.

Two females inside of the car were removed by Los Angeles County Fire Department crews, police noted.

In all, one of the men and the two females were taken to a hospital for treatment on injuries considered to be severe. At the latest they were listed in stable condition.

Police say that they recovered a firearm at the intersection of 118th Street and Birch Avenue.

No suspects are believed to be outstanding and police say that there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact them at (310) 349-2820.