Hate crime charge filed in Sylmar murder of homeless person wearing women's clothes

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man was charged with a hate crime Thursday in the killing of a homeless person who was wearing women's clothing in Sylmar.

Eric Antonio Sanchez, 29, was charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, with a hate crime allegation, according to LA County District Attorney George Gascón. 

Sanchez shot 48-year-old Ryan Bush on July 5 near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Polk Street, targeting him based on a presumption of his gender identity and sexual orientation, according to Gascón's office. The LAPD said "disparaging and offensive comments" were made just before the shooting.

"Targeting someone because of their race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation is unconscionable," Gascón said in a statement.

He also shot at a nearby bystander, who was not hit, prosecutors said.

Bush was reported to be in critical condition immediately after the shooting. It's not clear when he died.

The shooting is still under investigation by the LAPD.

Sanchez, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

