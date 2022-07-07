LAPD investigating possible hate crime after person wearing women's clothing shot in Sylmar

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a hate crime suspect who shot a person wearing women's clothing in the parking lot of a convenience store.

The attack happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday at around 1:20 a.m on the corner of Polk Street and Foothill Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim, who was talking with someone else before making "disparaging and offensive comments." The suspect then fired multiple times before running away.

Paramedics took the critically-wounded victim to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.