Harbor Gateway business owners disturbed by ongoing thefts

Local business owners in Harbor Gateway are grappling with theft and vandalism that is severely impacting their operations and leaving them extremely concerned.

Brian Gamberg, owner of DCX Chol Enterprises, recently fell victim to copper thieves who targeted his manufacturing business.

"It's not only a problem where business can't continue as usual, but also people feel violated," Gamberg said Wednesday.

Just this week, a neighboring furniture store also reported a similar theft. In fact, according to David Matthews of the Harbor Gateway Chamber of Commerce, the area has seen 31 incidents of theft in the past two weeks alone, mostly involving copper.

"The biggest thing has been the backflow to the emergency fire systems," Matthews said. "That cost thousands of dollars to replace, it's like $10,000."

In response to the crisis, businesses like Gamberg's have resorted to costly security measures, including hiring security guards who are costly, as high as $500 per night.

A community meeting involving law enforcement and city council members to discuss the ongoing issues is scheduled for August 8th.