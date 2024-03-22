Gun apparently pulled out during fight at Diamond Ranch High School

Video of the fight at Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona appears to show a suspect with a gun in the middle of a crowd of students who then scream and run for cover.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have not arrested anyone as of yet.

"It's scary but nowadays it's just happening like more and more often," student Priscilla Mondragon said. "It's not a good thing but you know it's happening everywhere now, I guess."

Officials said they got a report Thursday that a group of males had entered the campus with guns. Deputies said that during an argument with a student, one of the suspects pulled out a weapon and hit the victim with the frame of the gun before escaping. School district officials said it was a car of nonstudents who pulled up to campus at the end of the school day.

"I feel like I want to change her to another school but this is happening basically in all of California, not only California, whole United States," father Jose Mondragon said.

Last Friday, Pomona Unified School District Superintendent Darren Knowles sent out a statement saying the events "deeply troubled" officials.

"The District is deeply troubled by yesterday's incident involving a group of individuals who showed up at the dismissal of Diamond Ranch High School and instigated an altercation. Within seconds of the incident unfolding, school staff intervened at which time students dispersed from the area to safety," Knowles wrote.

A student told KCAL News that she's so conscious about her safety at Diamond Ranch that she has mapped out escape routes in all of her classes, something she acknowledges she shouldn't have to think about.