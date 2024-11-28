Groups across Los Angeles serve meals and kindness on Thanksgiving

Kindness is on the menu throughout Los Angeles as a number of groups spend the day preparing and serving free Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Staff and volunteers at Project Angel Food were working out of a temporary location at Amped Kitchen in Lincoln Heights, but that didn't slow them down.

"We are able to make it happen wherever we are," said Project Angel Food Executive Chef John Gordon.

Project Angel Food delivers medically tailored meals to more than 2,500 critically ill men, women and children in Los Angeles County daily and more than 1.5 million meals each year.

In addition to preparing meals for Thanksgiving, Project Angel Food was also preparing meals for the entire week.

"While we have this many volunteers on hand we jump ahead and start packing up meals that we know we're going to have to pack in the next couple of days," Gordon said.

Joining the army of people hard at work in the kitchen were several celebrities including actor Will Sasso, who plays Jim McAllister on the CBS show 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.'

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' actor Will Sasso spends Thanksgiving morning preparing meals with Project Angel Food. KCAL News

"You know Project Angel Food is an incredible organization and something that has been a part of Los Angeles for a long time," Sasso said. "I mean look at this. It's an honor to be here."

The Midnight Mission was also busy Thursday, serving almost 2,000 people. Sixth Street in front of the mission in downtown LA was closed as staff and volunteers served 3,500 pounds of turkey and 500 pounds of stuffing, according to Georgia Berkovich, the mission's chief communications officer.

"Of the many services The Midnight provides to our unique community, one of the most important is the sense of family we offer to those who often feel lost and forgotten during the holidays and other days of celebration," Berkovich said.

Along with turkey, comedy is on the menu at Laugh Factory Hollywood for Thanksgiving. The club is expecting more than 2,000 people for its annual holiday dinner. The tradition began in 1979, just a week after the club opened. That first event served just over 70 comedians who were away from their families.

Tim Allen, Tiffany Haddish and Craig Robinson are expected to serve meals and perform throughout the day on Thursday. Seatings will be at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"Spending the Thanksgiving holiday alone is no laughing matter," said Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada.