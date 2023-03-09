Governor Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19; symptoms mild

California Governor Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office.

"Today, the Governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms," the statement said. "The Governor will work remotely and self-isolate, in according with CDPH guidance."

His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, has not tested positive.

This is the second instance of the governor testing positive for coronavirus, after he tested positive in May of 2022.