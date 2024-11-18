California Gov. Newsom defers clemency decision as incoming LA County district attorney reviews Menendez brothers case

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will defer his decision on the Menendez brothers' clemency petition to allow for incoming Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman to review the case, his office announced Monday.

"The Governor respects the role of the District Attorney in ensuring justice is served and recognizes that voters have entrusted District Attorney-elect Hochman to carry out this responsibility," Newsom's office said in a statement. "The Governor will defer to the DA-elect's review and analysis of the Menendez case prior to making any clemency decisions."

Lyle and Erik Menendez have spent roughly 35 years in state prison after they were convicted in their parents' 1989 murder. Outgoing District Attorney George Gascón sent letters in support of the brothers' clemency to Newsom after a Netflix show and documentary revived interest in the brothers' case.

"I strongly support clemency for Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are currently serving sentences of life without possibility of parole. They have respectively served 34 years and have continued their educations and worked to create new programs to support the rehabilitation of fellow inmates," Gascón said in a statement before losing his re-election bid.

In an interview, Hochman said if the case is not resolved by a Nov. 25 habeas petition hearing — when a judge will hear a motion requesting to vacate the first-degree murder convictions — he will review the case to determine whether or not to recommend resentencing.

Hochman, who will be sworn in on Dec. 2, indicated that he would petition the court for additional time to review the cast ahead of the resentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 11.

"I wouldn't engage in delay for delay's sake because this case is too important to the Menendez brothers," Hochman said in an interview earlier in November. "It's too important to the victims' family members. It's too important to the public to delay more than necessary to do the review that people should expect from a district attorney."

Such an analysis of the case would involve reviewing thousands of pages of prison files and transcripts of the months-long trials as well as speaking with law enforcement, prosecutors, defense counsel and victims' family members, he added.

"Whatever position I ultimately end up taking, people should expect that I spent a long time thinking about it, analyzing the evidence," Hochman said. "But my 34 years of criminal justice experience — involving hundreds of cases as a prosecutor and a defense attorney — allow me to work quickly and expeditiously in conducting this type of thorough review because I've done it in many, many cases before."

After being arrested for their parents' deaths in 1990, the Menendez brothers went through two trials where prosecutors argued that they murdered their parents because of greed. However, the siblings testified that they killed their parents in self-defense. The brothers told the jury about the alleged sexual abuse they said they experienced at the hands of their father during an emotional, highly publicized first trial.

Following closing arguments, the jurors spent roughly four days deliberating but failed to come to a unanimous decision. The judge declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to deliver a decision.

In the next and final trial, the presiding judge did not allow the defense to submit some evidence connected to the sexual abuse allegations. Prosecutors argued the brothers were lying about the allegations.

The second jury convicted Erik and Lyle Menendez of first-degree murder in 1995 and sentenced them to life in prison without the possibility of parole.