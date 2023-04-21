Gov. Newsom extends state of emergency to include Riverside County due to winter storms

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday added Riverside County to a lengthy list of California regions that have been heavily impacted by the series of powerful winter storms that have slammed the Golden State in the beginning of the year.

Along with the Inland Empire county, Newsom added Contra Costa, San Diego and Yolo Counties to the list, which has now grown to include 51 counties. California has 58 counties.

Just last week, Newsom first issued the state of emergency as a number of areas were suffering severe aftereffects of a massive storm that dumped feet of snow and precipitation throughout the state. That first declaration included 13 counties like San Bernardino and Los Angeles.

Additionally, Newsom signed an executive order to expedite levee repairs, floodwater diversion and other emergency response activities in the hard-hit areas near the Tulare Lake Basin.

"California continues to mobilize personnel and resources to support storm and flood-impacted communities across California, which has included the opening of multiple Disaster Recovery Centers; the deployment of state personnel to perform lifesaving rescue missions; the mobilization of food, water, sandbags, cots, and other commodities to areas in need; and providing equipment and personnel to assist in the fortification of levees and clearing of debris and snow from roadways."

Residents up and down the Golden State are still reeling from the impact of the uncharacteristically wet season. Damage caused by flooding and debris flows, residents trapped inside their homes by massive amounts of snow and considerable road repairs are just a few of the most pressing issues that remain to be taken care of with yet another pair of storms expected in the next seven days.

On Friday, President Joe Biden approved the emergency declaration, authorizing federal assistance for the impacted regions.