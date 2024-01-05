How the Golden Globes is bouncing back after past controversies

What happened to the Hollywood Foreign Press? Here's why the Hollywood Foreign Press Association disbanded, setting up new Golden Globes 03:02

Hollywood's much-anticipated awards season officially commences with the Golden Globes, airing this Sunday on CBS. The event, known for its lively atmosphere, has a star-studded lineup including several nominations for "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," along with critically acclaimed films like "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Poor Things."

On the television front, "Succession" has emerged as a frontrunner, garnering nearly double the nominations of any other show.

It is also set for a notable comeback with several significant changes.

A 2021 Los Angeles Times exposé revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which serves as the voting body for the awards — had no Black members. Some voters were also accused of making sexist and racist remarks and soliciting favors from celebrities and movie studios.

This controversy led NBC to drop the broadcast of the Golden Globes in 2022, only to bring it back the following year after the HFPA implemented reforms including an updated code of conduct, bylaws, a ban on gifts and new rules on travel.

In a major organizational shake-up, the HFPA was dissolved in June 2023 after the Golden Globes were acquired by Dick Clark Productions' parent company, Eldridge Industries. Problematic voters were expelled, and the membership expanded from about 85 to 300 — including a 10% Black representation.

"This is their attempt this year to bounce back from probably their most significant controversy yet," said Kyle Buchanan, an awards show columnist for The New York Times.

"A lot of people don't really know who the group is. The older Globe voters, you could pick them out of any lineup at any press conference. You know, maybe the new Globes group is more serious and we'll get to know that over the next few years," said Buchanan.

Another change this year means Taylor Swift could attend the show for her concert film, which is nominated for a brand new category for blockbusters called Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

"If they can get Taylor in that ballroom, I'm sure they wouldn't mind," said Buchanan.

Comedian Jo Koy is set to host the show. He told Entertainment Tonight" co-host Nischelle Turner that he has had a whirlwind preparation period of just eight days, receiving support and advice from fellow comedian Chris Rock.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), just after the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on CBS. The Globes will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount +.