See the best Golden Globes fashion from the 2024 awards ceremony

What are your favorite celebrities wearing for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards? We were live on the red carpet as nominees arrived for Sunday's award show, taking place at the Beverly Hilton.

Some fashion statements gracing the Golden Globes red carpet

We've compiled a gallery of celebrities and their iconic outfits here but here's a little sneak peek at some of them.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, nominated for a Golden Globe in the new category of cinematic and box office achievement for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," walked the red carpet in a shimmering green gown.

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. / Getty Images

Helen Mirren



Helen Mirren walks onto the red carpet wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and opera coat. She's the star of the TV show "1923" and the star of the movie "Golda."

Helen Mirren attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and opera coat. Her shoes are from Sole Bliss. Her jewelry is from Harry Winston. Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz showed up at the Beverly Hilton in an Alexander McQueen tuxedo jumpsuit as he awaited to hear his name called for the Best Original Song "Road to Freedom."

Lenny Kravitz steps onto the Golden Globes red carpet with an Alexander McQueen tuxedo jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin Shoes. His stylist Rodney Burns helped configure the outfit with Chrome Hearts diamond and gold Rings and Vintage 70s gold mesh earrings. Jon Kopaloff

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff starred in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series as Mantis and appeared in "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One" as Paris.

Pom Klementieff, from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series and starring in "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One," goes with a full Dolce & Gabbana outfit. Her stylist is Jonathan Huguet. Gregg DeGuire/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards with a Dolce & Gabbana gown and shoes with jewelry from Lagos. Last year, she won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards with a Dolce & Gabbana gown and shoes with jewelry from Lagos. Her stylist is Jennifer Austin. Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson, chef and producer of the acclaimed show "The Bear," shows up to the red carpet in a red suit from Harry Rosen.

Matty Matheson walks onto the red carpet with a Gucci bowtie and a red suit from Harry Rosen. He's also strutting with Gucci boots. Earl Gibson III/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa arrives at The Beverly Hilton wearing a custom bustier black velvet dress from Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry. Her track "Dance the Night" from the movie "Barbie" is nominated for Best Original Song.

Dua Lipa arrives at The Beverly Hilton wearing a custom bustier black velvet dress from Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie shows up in a pink dress inspired by the Barbie Signature 1977 Superstar doll. The Australian actress is nominated for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy for her role in the movie "Barbie."

Margot Robbie wears a custom Giorgio Armani Privé ruby red silk high neck with a cut-out top. Her stylist was Erin Walsh MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images