Go-To Girlfriend: Complete Coachella packing list
For the next two weekends, people will be heading to the desert for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Lifestyle expert and "Go-To Girlfriend" Sadie Murray has festival finds for the complete Coachella packing list.
COMLIFE Bladeless Neck Fan
Amazon.com, $26
The INKEY List Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30
Sephora.com, $14.99
Urban Decay 24/7 Inks Liquid Eyeliner
UrbanDecay.com, $26
Neutrogena Compostable Makeup Remover Wipes
Available at mass retailers nationwide for $7
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cleanser
Available at mass retailers nationwide for $13
Vibe Hydration Backpack
Amazon.com, $32
Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag
Corkcicle.com, $160
Sadie Murray
The Go-To Girlfriend™
