Watch CBS News

Go-To Girlfriend: Complete Coachella packing list

For the next two weekends, people will be heading to the desert for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Lifestyle expert and "Go-To Girlfriend" Sadie Murray has festival finds for the complete Coachella packing list.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.