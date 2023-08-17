Glendale police arrest one suspect connected to flash mob burglary at Saint Laurent

Glendale police announced they have arrested one of the dozens of people that pillaged a Saint Laurent store and stole about $400,000 in merchandise.

Booking photo for Ivan Isaac Ramirez. Glendale PD

According to the detectives, 23-year-old Ivan Isaac Ramirez is one of at least 30 people that flooded into the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand during a flash mob burglary last week. Witnesses told police that the massive group stormed the store and took off with dozens of items before fleeing from the area in approximately 20 different cars. Officers originally believed the group made off with $300,000 worth of merchandise.

"The suspects stole clothing and other merchandise before fleeing on foot and leaving the location in numerous vehicles," said Glendale Police Department Sgt. Victor Jackson.

The heist was one of the several flash robberies to occur in the past couple of weeks.

On Saturday, 30 thieves armed with bear spray and wearing masks stormed a Nordstrom store in the Westfield Topanga shopping center, taking $300,000 worth of merchandise. On Sunday another group of thieves, many of whom appeared to be juveniles, ripped through a Nike store in East L.A.

Glendale PD

Officers have booked Ramirez in a Glendale jail for several charges including organized retail theft, burglary, grand theft and conspiracy.

Police have identified 21-year-old Brianna Jimenez, as a second suspect connected to the theft.

Because of the recent rash of robberies, Los Angeles leaders established a multi-agency task force to cut down on the flash mobs pillaging stores.