German shepherd zip-tied and abandoned in Malibu Creek State Park

Animal rights activists are offering $5,000 for any information that leads them to the person or people who abandoned a German shepherd with zip ties around its muzzle and neck last week.

A group of rock climbers found Argon about 250 feet on a slope below the 500 block of North Malibu Canyon Road late on July 3. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control said the dog had a lot of inflammation, plus warts and skin tags on his stomach and groin area.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control said rock climbers found Argon with zip ties on its muzzle and neck. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control

The animal control officer who helped rescue the dog believed it was exposed to poison oak. However, after receiving care at the Palmdale Animal Care Center and returning to Agoura Hills, veterinarians discovered the animal, named Argon, was possibly suffering from lymphoma.

"He is getting extra love and care from our staff and volunteers, and we will continue to support him through his journey," spokesperson Leah Cohen said in a statement. "We are all very much pulling for Argon."

Animal Services has scheduled an appointment with an oncologist for Argon to know the full prognosis.

"If it's treatable, we have the resources through our nonprofit partners to treat him, and can put him in foster care," Cohen said.

"In Defense of Animals" and "Peace 4 Animals" are the organizations offering the $5,000 reward.

Vets believe Argon is about 7 years old. He is not available for public adoption. However, Animal Services created a page for him.