Gas prices continue dropping

Gas prices continue to drop, much to the delight of holiday travelers.

The lowest-priced gas stations in Southern California are now charging less than $4.40 a gallon, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped today for the 48th time in 51

days, decreasing 1.4 cents to $5.165, its lowest amount since March 4.

The average price has decreased $1.329 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, including 3.4 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It's still 45.3 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 45th time in 51 days, decreasing 1.6 cents to $5.044, its lowest amount since March 3.It's 36.3 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has decreased $1.313 since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, including 4 cents Thursday.

The national average price dropped for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.578, but It's still 18.1 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 22.7 cents over the past 16 days, including 2.3 cents Thursday. It is $1.438 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.