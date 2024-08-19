Watch CBS News
Gas leak in West Hollywood prompts evacuations, road closures

By Amy Maetzold

A gas leak in West Hollywood prompted evacuations orders and road closures Monday morning.

The leak was reported around 9:50 a.m. in the 8400 block of West Sunset where minor evacuation orders were reported, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Authorities said other buildings in the area were also asked to shelter in place.

The Southern California Gas Company assisted LA County Fire at the scene and determined there was no danger to the public.

The intersection of Sunset Blvd at La Cienega Blvd was shut down while crews investigated the scene.  

Traffic in the area will be impacted as crews work to resolve the issue. There is no estimate on when the roads will be reopened.

