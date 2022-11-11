Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy amid $8 billion shortfall

Crypto market tumbles as Binance exits FTX deal Crypto market tumbles as Binance backs out of FTX deal 05:24

FTX Trading on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping a sudden and startling downfall for one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from the company, which appointed John J. Ray III as its new chief executive. Bankman-Fried plans to stay with FTX while it works through the bankruptcy process, according to a statement on Friday.

"The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders," Ray said in the statement.

FTX's problems came to light earlier this week when Bankman-Fried told a group of investors that the company needed about $8 billion to back up its users' crypto assets. He also warned that the company might have to file for bankruptcy without an imminent infusion of cash.

The bankruptcy filing includes FTX's U.S. operations and its trading subsidiary, Alameda Research, which is now the target of a federal investigation. The Securities and Exchange Commission is trying to determine if employees at Alameda used FTX customer funds to place risky bets on the market, the Associated Press reported.

California regulators said Thursday that they are also looking into FTX but didn't elaborate on the focus of the probe.

Cryptocurrency prices slumped Friday morning after news of FTX's fall. Bitcoin fell 4.8% while ether dipped almost 5.5%. Ripple, Binance Coin and Dogecoin also sank. Solana, which Alameda holds a hefty portion of, fell around 4%.

Earlier this week, the CEO of rival crypto exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, said his company had struck a deal to acquire FTX. Zhao ditched the move a day later, raising questions about FTX's financial viability.

Before stepping down, Bankman-Fried said FTX was looking for ways to gain liquidity to backup user accounts. FTX announced late Thursday that customers can convert their crypto assets to Tron, a different token owned by blockchain Tronix. Tron's founder Justin Sun told Reuters that he's able to help bail FTX out of its financial woes.