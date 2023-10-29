'Friends' co-creators, cast pay tribute to Matthew Perry: 'We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened'

Cast members and co-creators of the hit sitcom "Friends" are expressing their heartfelt condolences after the untimely death of Matthew Perry.

Perry died at the age of 54 at his home in the Pacific Palisades on Saturday. He was loved by millions for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on "Friends" for ten seasons.

In a joint statement issued Sunday, "Friends" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and the executive producer Kevin Bright shared:

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Acclaimed director James Edward Burrows, known as Jimmy Burrows, shared, in part, "Nobody did it better." Burrows directed several episodes of "Friends," and also made a cameo appearance.

Other tributes poured in on social media from Maggie Wheeler, Paul Rudd, Morgan Fairchild, amongst others, expressing their profound sadness. Such followed other tributes on social media from celebrities and fans alike.

Paul Rudd, who played Mike Hannigan, the eventual husband of Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow, shared: "Words can't express how saddened I am to hear of Matthew's passing."

Aisha Tyler, who played Charlie Wheeler on the show, shared in part, "He had a gentleness and generosity of spirit that was unparalleled."

Maggie Wheeler, the actress known as Chandler's girlfriend Janice on "Friends," posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing, in part: "The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on."

Morgan Fairchild, the actress who played Chandler Bing's mother on "Friends," shared a post on X, stating, in part: "I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son', Matthew Perry."

Actor Michael Rappaport, who had a recurring role on "Friends," took to X to offer his thoughts on Perry, calling him a "part of American culture."

Actress Selma Blair, who played "Wendy" in a reoccurring role in "Friends," shared, in part: "My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I'm broken."