Four hospitalized after violent crash on I-15 in Temecula

Four people were hospitalized after a violent four-car crash on I-15 in Temecula on Friday.

The collision happened a little after 1:45 p.m. on southbound lanes of the busy freeway near the Rancho California Road exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say that two SUVs and two sedans were involved in the collision, one of which flipped onto its roof as a result of the impact.

It took about 10 minutes for Riverside County Fire Department paramedics to reach the scene of the crash, where they triaged the victims, police said.

The driver of the overturned SUV suffered injuries that officers said were life-threatening, while the occupants of the three other cars suffered minor to moderate injuries.

All four were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

CHP issued a SigAlert while they conducted their investigation, which had the on-ramp and a portion of I-15 closed for some time.

All lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.