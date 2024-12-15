Former Orange mayor, city councilman Mark Murphy dies at 67

Former Orange mayor and city councilman Mark Murphy has died at the age of 67, according to city officials.

Murphy, 67, began working on the Orange City Council in 1993. He became mayor in 2000 and served on both the Orange County Transportation Authority board. In 2022 he was selected as chairman. He also worked at Hewlett-Packard for more than 30 years before his retirement in 2020, according to the Orange County Register.

"Mark, an Orange native and lifelong resident, was a dedicated public servant who served on the city council as mayor and a councilmember for more than two decades," said a statement from the city of Orange. "Mark is survived by his wife Vikki and mother Lois. The City of Orange will be forever grateful for Mark's devotion and service."

Murphy died at his home after suffering an unspecified medical emergency, officials noted.