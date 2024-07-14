Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Los Angeles Sheriff Lee Baca found after he wandered away from home

By Dean Fioresi, Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has been found early Monday morning after he was reported missing when he wandered away from his San Marino home.

San Marino Police Chief John Incontro said around Baca was found in an El Monte restaurant around 1 a.m. and was identified with the help of a bracelet he wears. 

He seemed to be in good spirits," said Incontro and suffered no injuries. 

Baca, 82, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon before he reportedly wandered away from his home in the 1700 block of Virginia Road in San Marino, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Friends and family members were reportedly concerned as he suffers from dementia. He should be wearing a medical alert, they say. 

Baca was the sheriff from 1998 to 2014. He was sentenced to federal prison in 2017 for obstructing an investigation being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding abuse in LA County jails. 

He was released from prison in 2022 after just under two years of time served.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LASD at (323) 890-5500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.