Former deputy Andrew Lyons pleads no contest in deadly Willowbrook shooting

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Andrew Lyons, 39, pleaded no contest Friday to charges relating to the June 16, 2019, shooting death of Ryan Twyman, 24.

Lyons was taken into custody in court, as members of the victim's family and their supporters applauded.

At the time of the shooting, Lyons was on duty when he and a second deputy answered a call in Willowbrook. They encountered Twyman, who was under investigation in an illegal gun case, and was parked in a car. Twyman's vehicle then reversed towards the deputies. Both deputies fired at the vehicle with their handguns, an estimated 34 times.

Lyons was then seen in a security camera video retrieving his semi-automatic rifle from the patrol unit. He continued to fire into the car even though it had stopped moving. Twyman died at the scene. The passenger was not hit by gunfire.

Twyman's family was surprised that the former deputy was charged in this case.

"None of us could have ever imagined that this could be the time that our struggle was validated — that the family's struggle was validated," said the family's attorney Brian Dunn.

The second deputy involved was suspended for 30 days.

Lyons pleaded no contest to one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and assault under the color of authority. The voluntary manslaughter charge against Lyons was dropped as part of his plea agreement with prosecutors

L.A. County paid the Twyman family nearly $4 million to settle the federal lawsuit.