Foothill Transit bus driver shot in the back on 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park

A Foothill Transit bus driver was shot in the back in Baldwin Park on Monday.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but California Highway Patrol officers are still searching for the shooter who they say shot the driver at around 6:40 p.m.

Crime tape blocking a door to a Foothill Transit bus in Baldwin Park after a bus driver was shot on Monday. KCAL News

Officers issued a SigAlert for the westbound I-10 Freeway ramps at Puente Avenue as a result of their investigation. The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics took the driver to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Foothill Transit is a government-funded transit agency that provides travel between the San Gabriel and Pomona valleys, according to their website.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.