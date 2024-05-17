Fontana police searching for assault suspect who left man with critical injuries near Metrolink station

Police are seeking help from the public to identify the person who brutally attacked a man near a Metrolink station in Fontana in January.

Ronald Barre. Fontana Police Department

It happened on Jan. 26, when officers were dispatched to the station at 16777 Orange Way upon learning of a medical-aid call, according to a release from Fontana Police Department on social media on Friday.

"The victim, 58-year-old Ronald Barre, was found unresponsive with several debilitating injuries for indicating he was possibly assaulted," the release said. "Mr. Barre remains in critical condition, and our detectives are diligently working to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident."

There was no information available on the circumstances leading up to the attack, a motive or how many possible suspects were involved.

The information comes at the tail end of yet another week plagued by violence concerning public transportation in Southern California, which led Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to hold a press conference on the matter Thursday.

